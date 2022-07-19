Prince Harry, Meghan attacked by Tom Bower in bombshell book for THIS reason

Controversial royal author Tom Bower has revealed the reason behind his upcoming bombshell book that is chock-full of claims against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Piers Morgan talked to Bower on his TalkTV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, and shared why he has continued to lash out against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Morgan said: “The reason I've been so exercised about them is I think they are destroying a lot of the magic in the monarchy.”
Bower then also chimed in to share his reason behind writing his bombshell book, Revenge, saying that Meghan was “doing something quite dreadful to Britain and Harry has gone along as her accomplice.”
Morgan also claimed: “They're calling the royals' a bunch of callous racists and so on, without producing any hard evidence to support any of these claims and it's incredibly damaging.”
