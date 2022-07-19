Prince Harry’s ‘crumpled’ look at UN blasted by royal watchdogs: Details

file footage

Prince Harry appeared ‘crumpled’ and ‘scruffy’ to royal watchdogs as he visited the UN Headquarters to deliver a speech on Nelson Mandela Day on Monday, July 18, as per The Daily Mail.



The Duke of Sussex arrived at the UN headquarters in New York with wife Meghan Markle in a classic suit, however, his appearance left much to be desired with royal fans taking to Twitter to blast him for the same.

As per The Mail, one Twitter user commented: “Harry's looking thrilled again. Why does he always look crumpled and scruffy?”

While another said, “I wish Harry would have a decent haircut, he always looks scruffy,” and another commented: “I think Harry's largest offense is that haircut. Who's he trying to fool?”

“Shave your head, dude, regardless of whatever you have to say, no one is going to take you seriously looking like a homeless clown,” blasted one user, and one other criticised: “Harry needs a professional haircut and beard trim. Better yet, shave off all that nasty fuzz.”

As for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex managed to impress some fans with her chic, black outfit for the event.