Piers Morgan dubs Meghan Markle ‘manipulative, controlling’

Meghan Markle was recently dubbed ‘manipulative and controlling' by Piers Morgan who slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the British prince addressed the United Nations (UN) on Nelson Mandela Day.

In his opinion for The Sun, the Good Morning Britain host wrote, “His (Harry’s) whole life since meeting the equally disingenuous and virtue-signalling Meghan Markle, whose manipulative, controlling and cynically social-climbing streak is so comprehensively exposed in Tom Bower’s new book ‘Revenge’, has become a ridiculously two-faced sham.”

“There’s nothing he loves more, in his new capacity as renegade duty-devoid runaway royal, than getting up on his public preaching pulpit in front of the media he despises, but uses for constant self-promotion, to tell us how we should do the complete opposite to what he does,” Morgan added.