Piers Morgan dubs Meghan Markle ‘manipulative, controlling’

Meghan Markle was recently dubbed ‘manipulative and controlling' by Piers Morgan who slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the British prince addressed the United Nations (UN) on Nelson Mandela Day.
In his opinion for The Sun, the Good Morning Britain host wrote, “His (Harry’s) whole life since meeting the equally disingenuous and virtue-signalling Meghan Markle, whose manipulative, controlling and cynically social-climbing streak is so comprehensively exposed in Tom Bower’s new book ‘Revenge’, has become a ridiculously two-faced sham.”
“There’s nothing he loves more, in his new capacity as renegade duty-devoid runaway royal, than getting up on his public preaching pulpit in front of the media he despises, but uses for constant self-promotion, to tell us how we should do the complete opposite to what he does,” Morgan added.
Cher's story comes weeks after SCOTUS' decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Peter Dinklage will essay the role of Casca Highbottom in the upcoming prequel of 'The Hunger Games'
Meghan Markle also recently spoke against the Roe v Wade abortion ruling.
Kim Kardashian seemingly took a swipe at her younger sister Khloe Kardashian
For the latest look, Kylie Jenner revealed that she took inspiration from Kim Kardashian's signature style in a...
Study reveals that Amber Heard was subjected to 'one of the worst cases of cyberbullying' during Johnny Depp trial