Kate Middleton holds onto ‘every girl image’ because of Princess Diana

FileFootage

Kate Middleton reportedly held onto the ‘every girl image’ because she knew that Diana had been ‘people’s princess’, claimed a royal expert.



During her conversation on the Royalty US podcast, Elizabeth Holmes weighed in on the Duchess of Cambridge’s image in the public eye.

Holmes expressed that Kate worked with experts to create her image akin to the late Princess of Wales.

“So, Kate was a commoner. Especially in the British collective thinking, it was really important she did not overstep,” the expert explained.

“If she would have gone out wearing designer head to toe, bespoke from the start, it would have sent a message.

“But instead you just sort of kept going with what she was doing. There are a lot of pictures of Kate and William in their dating years, they dated for a very long time, and the public was very familiar with her by the time they announced their engagement, and she stayed true to that.

“And I think that lent a sort of authenticity to her. I think there was certainly a group of people who thought she should up her game a little bit more and she did,” she continued.

Holmes added: “She worked closely with Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen and that helped her elevate her style game.

“But it was important for her to hold onto this every girl image and I think it was important for the monarchy as a whole."

“Because Diana had been the people’s princess, here was one of our people joining those ranks, and there is real power in us as viewers seeing somebody we can relate to," she added.