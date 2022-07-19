 
Royal Family ‘disliked’ Meghan Markle because ‘she was most intelligent person’

Meghan Markle struggled during her time in the UK because the royal family ‘disliked’ her for being smart

By Web Desk
July 19, 2022

FileFootage

A royal expert claimed that Meghan Markle struggled during her time in the UK because the royal family ‘disliked’ her for being smarter than them.

According to Daily Star, expert Sean Smith, author of Meghan Misunderstood, explained said that the Suits alum ‘entered into a room, she was the most intelligent person in it.’

Smith tweeted, “A columnist being rude about #PrinceHarry's school exams reminded me that when researching Meghan Misunderstood I was told a reason Meghan was so disliked by the Royal Family and their courtiers was that whenever she walked into a room, she was the most intelligent person in it."

Moreover, a source split the beans to Vanity Fair in January 2019 claiming that Meghan is ‘insanely smart’.

They said: "Meghan’s goal was always becoming a household name.

"She’s insanely smart and poised but very, very guarded."