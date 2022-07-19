Anya Taylor-Joy reportedly marries Malcolm McRae in a secret courthouse wedding 

Anya Taylor-Joy and her boyfriend Malcolm McRae are now husband and wife.
The Queen’s Gambit actress, 26, and musician McRae, 27, reportedly tied the knot after dating for one year.
The couple, who recently sparked engagement rumors, got married in an intimate ceremony in the U.S.
According to Page Six, the pair exchanged vows in an intimate courthouse ceremony. The newlyweds are yet to make an official statement about their ‘secret’ wedding.
A source told the media outlet that the ceremony took place before the Queen’s Gambit star, 26, jetted to Australia, where she is currently filming the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa, alongside Tom Hardy.
The source further added that the couple is planning on putting a big reception once Anya wraps the filming schedule and return to her Los Angeles home.
The Peaky Binders actress and McRae, 27, began dating in early 2021, and the actress essentially confirmed their romance during a talk with Elle that April, referring to him as her ‘partner.’
