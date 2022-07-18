Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose weighs in on Kim Kardashian and rapper’s divorce

Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose recently discussed about Kim Kardashian and the rapper’s divorce in a podcast interview.



According to Daily Mail, Rose, who dated West in 2008 before going their separate ways in 2010, appeared on Raquel Harper’s It’s Tricky podcast where she revealed that she was not surprised when Kardashian filed for divorce from the singer in February last year.

“Of course, I saw the split coming, said the media personality.

When inquired further about her “feelings”, the 38-year-old joked, “I don't have any feelings about it.”

Rose later mentioned regarding West, “I have my own issues and feelings, how I feel about how our relationship was.”

“I always hoped for the best for them. I never had any ill feelings, like 'I hope they get divorced' or 'he’s going to get his day,” she added.

However, speaking to Just Jared, Rose stated, “When they finally got divorced, I was like ‘mmm.’ Kim seems happy now though, with Pete Davidson.”