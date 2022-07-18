Meghan Markle ‘dampened’ Prince Harry’s party with longtime pals

file footage

Meghan Markle reportedly ‘dampened’ Prince Harry’s party with a group of his close pals where he introduced his then-girlfriend to them, leading to the friends wondering why Harry was dating her, according to royal author Tom Bower.



In his new book, Revenge, Bower claimed that the Duke of Sussex invited Meghan to meet his friends at Sandringham in 2016, where she called them out for their jokes about ‘sexism, feminism, and transgender people’.

The group, which included 16 of Harry’s close pals from the prestigious College, was ‘again and again’ called out by Meghan.

After the meeting, Prince Harry’s friends reportedly thought that Meghan was a huge “dampener on the party” and even said: “Harry must be f- -king nuts for dating her.”

“She lacked any sense of humour. Driving home after Sunday lunch, the texts pinged between the cars: ‘OMG, what about HER?’” Bower claimed in his book.

The expert also shared in his book that later, at Harry’s childhood friend Tom Skippy Inskip’s wedding party, Meghan behaved ‘princessy’ and ‘refused to engage with Harry’s friends’.