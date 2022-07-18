TLP routed in Punjab by-elections

TLP chief Saad Rizvi waves to supporters during his father Khadim Hussain Rizvi's death anniversary in Lahore on November 21, 2021. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which was earlier considered an important factor in Punjab by-elections, was completely routed, bagging only 5% of votes cast on Sunday.



As per the unofficial and unconfirmed results, PTI won in 15 of 20 constituencies, PML-N bagged four and one independent candidate emerged victorious in July 17 by-polls.

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan received results via the Result Management System from all 3131 polling stations established in the 20 constituencies in the province.

The voter turnout during the by-polls remained 49.69% whereas the PTI secured 46.08% of the total polled votes.



PML-N, however, bagged the second position with 39.05%, independent candidates received 7.7% and TLP clinched 5% votes.

The total registered voters in the 20 constituencies, including men and women, are 4,579,898.

Latest party position

The stunning victory of PTI in Punjab by-polls has completely changed the numbers game in the Punjab Assembly and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is most likely to replace Hamza Shehbaz Sharif as the new chief minister of the province in the days to come.

It is pertinent to mention here that almost all the turncoats who joined the PML-N and voted for Hamza Shahbaz Sharif lost to the PTI candidates.

Already, before the by-polls, PTI and PML-Q had jointly attained the strength of 173 (163 of PTI and 10 of PML-Q).

Now, with 15 additional seats, this strength has reached 188 whereas the figure for the simple majority stands at 186. This means the PTI and PML-Q have crossed that landmark.

More likely, one independent MPA will be part of the new ruling coalition.

On the other hand, the ruling coalition has 179 members with PML-N coming in as the second largest party in the PA with 164 members (4 new), PPP 7, three independents and one member of the Pakistan Rah-e-Haq party.