Kim Kardashian reacts to Jennifer Lopez's wedding post

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian were prominent among thousands of people who reacted to Jennifer Lopez's Instagram post confirming her marriage to Ben Affleck.
Lopez also shared pictures from her wedding ceremony on her website hours after it was reported that she tied the knot with the Hollywood actor.
Affleck and Lopez, a glamorous duo widely known as "Bennifer," got back together last year after almost 20 years. They got engaged in April of this year.
In 2002 Affleck gave Lopez a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring, but they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.
