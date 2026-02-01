Madison Beer says she didn’t ‘have the best time in her teenage years

Madison Beer is not interested in romanticising 2016 as nostalgia trend goes viral.

The singer, now 26, recently addressed the viral social media trend framing “2026 as the new 2016,” saying the era doesn’t hold the same carefree meaning for her as it does for others.

In a recent interview with Interview Magazine, Beer made it clear she feels far better about her life today than she did nearly a decade ago.

“I definitely feel way better in my life now than I did then,” she said.

The trend has gained traction online, with celebrities and influencers revisiting throwbacks from 2016, including Charlie Puth resurfacing music from that year and Hailey Bieber sharing old photos.

While many view the period as a simpler time before hyper-curated social media, Beer said her own experience was far more complicated.

“There are nostalgic moments - the music, the Snapchat filters, the Mannequin Challenge — all of that is funny,” she explained. “But as someone who did not have the best time in my teenage years, I definitely prefer to stay in the now.”

When asked if there was anything she wished she had held onto from that time, Beer joked that some of her old clothes might have been worth saving, given the return of mid-2010s fashion trends.

She also reflected on what she would change if she could go back, pointing not to her career but to her family life. Beer said she wishes she had spent more time with her younger brother, whom she admits annoyed her as a teenager but is now one of her closest friends.

Beer rose to fame at just 13 years old after Justin Bieber shared her YouTube cover of Etta James’ “At Last,” launching her into the public eye almost overnight. Looking back, she has been candid about the challenges of growing up in the industry.

In an April 2025 interview with Elle, Beer said she doesn’t believe her early career trajectory would happen the same way today, noting that she often felt unprotected as a minor navigating fame.

“It forced me to grow up really fast, and it messed me up in a lot of ways,” she said at the time. “I’ve hopefully recovered a bit by now.”