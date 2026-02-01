How did Tim Curry's guest appearance on 'Criminal Minds' happen?

Criminal Minds, a crime drama on CBS, has featured several guest appearances over its long run, including that of actor Tim Curry.

But it was Kirsten Vangsness who brought the star to the show. She played Penelope Garcia, an FBI technical analyst on the show.

The discussion began by naming the show's favourite celebrity guests. The actress tells People, "That’s impossible. The first one that came to my head is Tim Curry, because he’s Tim Curry, but there's been so many."

Tim Curry as serial killer Billy Flynn in 'Criminal Minds'

After sharing his name, Vangsness says she brought him to the show. "Tim Curry is my favorite because I was at the gym working out and I heard a voice say, 'I worship at your throne,' and I was like, 'Whose voice is that?' And it was Tim Curry."

Currey told her at the time, "I love you on the show," adding, "I went to work, and I was like, 'Tim. He wants to be on the show,' and then they put him on. They didn't even know that he watched it, so I feel a little responsible for that."

It is worth noting that Vangsness joined the cast as a recurring character in 2005; however, she was promoted to the main cast, leading her to stay on the show until the final season in 2020.