Lily Allen locks on new target for 'revenge' in upcoming album

Lily Allen to ‘drop’ unreleased album, targeting a past harasser

Lily Allen sparked much attention after her latest album, West End Girl, was linked to her ex-husband and Stranger Things breakout star David Harbour.



In the tracks, she sings about infidelity, which somewhat became a central theme of the album, inspired by the ending of her marriage with the actor.

However, a Daily Mail report now states that she is planning to drop another unreleased bombshell album.

David Harbour and Lily Allen tied the knot in 2020. But the couple was separated in 2025

An insider tells the outlet the album is about a music executive who had previously sexually abused her, as well as those in the industry who bullied her.

"There will be plenty of material – Lily has had rotten time within the industry. As a vulnerable young woman, there were many people circling around to abuse her," the source adds about the album Allen worked on five years ago.

But BMG, her label at the time, shelved the album due to her popularity then being in decline. However, since the release of West End Girl, her career has taken a turn as interest in her music surged.

"Lily knows her currency right now, she is a superstar after her last album and if ever there was a time to get what she wants, it's now," an insider tells Daily Mail.

It is worth noting that Allen did not reveal the name of the music executive whom she claimed sexually abused her.