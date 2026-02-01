Photo: Luke Bryan reveals rare approach to parenting

Luke Bryan has opened up about his down-to-earth approach to fatherhood and staying grounded despite his superstar lifestyle.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the country singer, who shares sons Bo, 17, and Tate, 15, with wife Caroline, said his main goal as a dad is to always be the most authentic version of himself.

“I try to keep it real with the family and the boys,” Bryan shared.

The singer admitted he’s honest with his kids about the unique lifestyle they’ve grown up in due to his career, noting that fame doesn’t change how they see him at home.

“They've grown up in this lifestyle, so when I get off the road, they really don't care where Dad's been. They want to go hang with Dad, go get in the woods or do stuff like that, and that keeps me grounded,” he said.

Bryan added that his upbringing continues to shape his work ethic and mindset.

“I just wake up, put my pants on and get to work. And growing up on a farm and [with] family, kind of have that working mentality,” he explained.

“But what grounds me is my family, my boys. Going back home to the farm, and fishing, and hunting, and golfing and taking the family on all that stuff.”