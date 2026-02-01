Ellen DeGeneres celebrates Portia de Rossi’s 53rd birthday

Ellen DeGeneres is honouring her wife, Portia de Rossi, on her birthday.

De Rossi turned 53 on Saturday, and DeGeneres, 68, marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Happy birthday to my favorite person in the world,” the former talk show host wrote alongside a photo of de Rossi holding a dog while standing in a garden, dressed casually in a light blue button-down shirt and jeans.

The birthday celebration comes just days after DeGeneres marked her own 68th birthday on January 26. At the time, she shared a photo of herself with de Rossi, acknowledging the weight of the moment with a reflective caption.

“I’m holding space for what’s happening in our world and holding close what I’m grateful for,” she wrote. “Like my wife. And cookies.”

DeGeneres and de Rossi have been married since 2008 and renewed their vows in 2023 during a ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner, with a performance by Brandi Carlile. The vow renewal was a surprise planned by de Rossi for DeGeneres’ 50th birthday.

Over the years, DeGeneres has frequently credited her wife as a constant source of love and stability and called de Rossi “the greatest gift” in her life at one point.