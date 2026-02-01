Photo: Matt Damon reflects on decades long bond with Ben Affleck

Matt Damon has reflected on his decades-long friendship with Ben Affleck and how their bond has evolved over the years.

Speaking with PEOPLE Magazine at the premiere of their new film The Rip in the second week of January, Damon opened up about how life’s changes have shaped their relationship, even as their core connection remains the same.

“Well the circumstances of our lives have changed a lot and obviously we've gone through different phases of life, having kids, so those things are vastly different," he began.

The actor went on to explain that while their day-to-day lives look very different now, their foundation as friends was formed early on.

"But I feel like who we are as people was kind of established together a long time ago in our adolescence and teens and those things have been pretty consistent,” the 55-year-old added.

Previously, in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2023, Affleck explained why in the late 2000s and early 2010s, he and Damon took a step back from working together.

"At some point, we got convinced of this idea, like, 'Well, you don't wanna work together all the time, you'll become sort of associated with each other.' And that's negative," he remarked.

However, the bond brought the duo closer again, and they eventually had to ditch that notion.

"But ultimately, it was sort of like, 'F*** that. I don't know, let's work together.' Cause that's the beautiful, that's the fun."