Photo: Jay Shetty weighs in on New Year's resolution

Jay Shetty is entering the new year with a renewed focus on realignment and living more intentionally.

Speaking with PEOPLE Magazine, the author and life coach opened up about his New Year's resolutions and how he has been prioritizing what truly matters most to him.

“In my own life, what I'm shedding is the outsourcing of things that are important to me,” Shetty told the outlet.

He explained that this shift means reclaiming control over decisions and priorities that often get sidelined or handed off to others.

“I think a lot of us outsource decisions around things that are really important to us or that we say are priorities,” only to realize those values “end up becoming at the bottom of the list by the end of the year,” he shared.

The 38-year-old said that he has become now being far more intentional about how he structures his time, ensuring his days reflect what he values most.

“What I'm taking into the New Year with me is making sure that my priorities are my priorities and that my life and my day and my weeks and my months and my year are structured around the things that I deeply believe and are important to me,” Shetty emphasized.