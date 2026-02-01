Adrien Brody set to make his Broadway debut: 'Love the intimacy of theater'

Adrien Brody set to make his Broadway debut

Adrien Brody recently reflected on making his Broadway debut.

The 52-year-old American actor is set to make his debut on a Broadway show The Fear of 13 alongside Tessa Thompson, which chronicles the real-life journey of Nick Yarris, a man who spent over twenty years on death row ahead of being exonerated by DNA evidence.

Brody will portray Yarris, while Thompson will play Jackie, a volunteer who pays a visit to the prisoner behind bars.

In 1982, Yarris was sent to jail on rape and murder charges he did not commit. However, after spending 22-years behind bars, NDA declared his innocence and was finally set free from jail in 2004.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, Brody revealed that he always dreamt of showcasing his acting skills in a New York City theater.

He said, "I started doing theater as a teen before I really got any film work, ... so it's been a long journey. It's another dream [come true] to make it to Broadway."

"I just love the intimacy of theater, so all of it's very, very exciting," the King Kong star stated, who stars in a Super Bowl LX commercial for TurboTax.

On the professional front, Brody has worked in movies, including The Pianist, Detachment, Predators, Splice, The Village, Jacket, and others.