Kanye West 'unpredictability' looms large on 2026 Grammy Awards

2026 Grammys: Kanye West 'is not welcome'

Kanye West is reportedly not invited to the 2026 Grammy Awards. Last year, he butted heads with the ceremony's organizers over the invitation.



He claimed he had been given a ticket only to appear on the red carpet, not for the main event, leaving him in a rage.

West, in turn, arrived on the red carpet with his wife, Bianca Censori, who wore a highly provocative outfit that caught the attention of many, prompting the cops to escort the couple, according to Page Six.

Now, with the 2026 Grammys a day away, "unpredictable" Ye may loom large over the award ceremony over the fear that he would pull another stunt.

An insider regarding the matter tells The U.S. Sun, “The Grammys will never give Kanye tickets again. He is not welcome.

“It’s unlikely he will try to crash this year, but you never know. He is always unpredictable," the source warns.

But recently, Ye has issued an apology over his hateful remarks, blaming his bipolar disorder for his shocking behaviour.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change," West said.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 1.