Lily Collins celebrates dad Phil Collins on his 75th birthday

Lily Collins just marked her father Phil Collins’ 75th birthday with a rare and emotional tribute.

The Emily in Paris actress, 36, posted a series of images on Instagram on Saturday, sharing intimate photos of the two as the legendary musician continues to navigate ongoing health issues.

Lily began with a recent smiling photo of herself standing beside her father. The carousel also included vintage polaroids of the pair and a final throwback image of a young Lily being carried in Phil’s arms.

“Yesterday Dad turned 75 and I feel so grateful to have celebrated together,” she wrote. “For all you’ve accomplished, all the joy you’ve brought to so many around the world for all these years, all the lessons, memories, and moments we’ve shared — thank you.”

She continued, “I feel incredibly lucky to have hugged you, laughed with you, and reminisced with you on such a monumental day. Proud is an understatement. I love you to the moon and back.”

The tribute comes shortly after Phil Collins opened up about his health during an appearance on the BBC’s Eras podcast, where he revealed he now has a 24-hour live-in nurse.

The Genesis frontman has faced multiple medical challenges in recent years, including nerve damage, knee problems, kidney issues, type 2 diabetes, and complications following a COVID-19 infection.

“It’s an ongoing thing,” he said. “I’ve had everything that could go wrong go wrong. It’s been a difficult, frustrating few years - but it’s all right now.”

Collins officially retired from drumming and touring with Genesis in March 2022 after the band’s final performance at London’s O2 Arena, citing the physical toll decades of performing had taken on his body. In the 2022 documentary Phil Collins: Drummer First, he admitted the sudden end of his career was difficult to process.

“I’ve spent all my life playing drums,” he said at the time. “To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock.”

The musician has also shared that his health has limited his ability to create music privately, telling MOJO magazine last year that he no longer feels able to work in the studio. “I’ve been sick - very sick,” he said.

Phil shares Lily with his second wife, Jill Tavelman, and is also father to four other children from previous marriages.