Jason Momoa says this project was like ‘college’ to him before he became an action star

Jason Momoa sees Stargate Atlantis as the movie that shaped him long before blockbuster fame followed.

The actor, 46, reflected on his early years in a recent interview as he promoted his new film The Wrecking Crew. During the discussion, he described his experience with the sci-fi series Stargate Atlantis as a full-on education in acting, action, and discipline.

“Stargate Atlantis was like going to college,” Momoa told MovieZine. “It was four years of my life. You’re doing around 22 episodes a season, which takes about nine months of the year, so you’re fully committed.”

Momoa joined the show in season 2 as Ronon Dex, a physically demanding role that helped prepare him for the action-heavy career he later built.

He recalled how each episode took roughly a week and a half to shoot, forcing him to learn quickly how television sets operate at speed.

“You really see how everything moves,” he said. “It moves very fast.”

Momoa noted that the experience was especially formative when it came to stunts. He said the show’s stunt team helped him develop skills that would later define his screen persona.

“That’s where I was really cutting my teeth with action,” he explained. “Our stunt coordinators were incredible. I’m still close with some of the stunt performers in Canada to this day.”

Beyond the physical training, Momoa said the show gave him creative freedom and room to make mistakes—something he believes is rare once an actor reaches big-budget films.

“The weight of responsibility wasn’t as heavy as it is on a massive movie,” he said. “We had freedom to play. It was a beautiful, fundamental time where I got to grow and learn.”

He also pointed to the show’s fan base as a lasting source of support.

“The sci-fi community has always rooted for me,” Momoa said. “They love Ronon, and they’ve stuck with me through everything. I really respect and appreciate them.”

Stargate Atlantis aired for five seasons from 2004 to 2009 and starred Joe Flanigan, Torri Higginson, Rachel Luttrell, David Hewlett, and Rainbow Sun Francks.

Momoa’s breakout role on the series laid the groundwork for later projects, including Aquaman, Game of Thrones, and more.