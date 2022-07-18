Kate Bosworth, Michael Polish decide to end their marriage

Kate Bosworth and Michael Polis have filed for divorce after years of separation



On Friday, July 15, Bosworth, 39, officially filed for divorce from the screenwriter, 51, at the Los Angeles County Courts.

The former couple got engaged in August 2013 after starting to date in 2011. The actress disclosed on Instagram that they had split up eight years later.

They didn't have any kids together. Polish, though, is the mother of Jo Strettell's 23-year-old son Jasper.

“Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate,” Bosworth wrote on their separation. “Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day.”