Romeo Beckham's ex Mia Regan wows onlookers as she enjoys outing in St Tropez after 'split'

Mia Regan cut a casual figure as she stepped out in St Tropez after 'split' with Romeo Beckham.

Mia looked downcast as she took a stroll on Saturday following her reported split from David Beckham and Victoria's son Romeo after three years together.



Romeo and his long-term model girlfriend have sparked split rumours after the two erased photos of each other from social media.

The 19-year-old model cut a casual figure for the outing as she wore a beige long-sleeved crop top that highlighted her toned midriff. She also donned a matching skirt.

Mia wore her blonde locks in a poker straight style. She sported a pair of black shoes, completing her look for the day with a matching handbag.



She strolled with a female pal on the outing in the French commune, where Romeo's older brother Brooklyn has also been holidaying in recent days.

Mia Regan's latest outing comes after it was revealed that the lovebirds parted ways due to the inevitable pressure caused by their conflicting work schedules, with Romeo spending much of his time in the United States while he pursues a football career.