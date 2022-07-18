Sean Connery's James Bond co-star shot himself after being diagnosed with cancer during filming: report

Sean Connery's second James Bond movie "From Russia with Love" saw him co-star opposite Pedro Armendáriz who was diagnosed with terminal cancer during filming.

Mexican actor Pedro tragically went on to shoot himself before his 007 movie wrapped, according to reports.

Pedro , who played Ali Kerim Bey, the head of MI6 Station T in Istanbul, shot himself before his film 007 completed, according to express.co.uk.

As per reports, Pedro had a part in John Wayne’s The Conqueror in 1956, which was filming in Utah while the US government was conducting atmospheric nuclear testing one state over in Nevada.

A few years later, the Mexican actor developed neck cancer at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, which was diagnosed as inoperable. Nevertheless, the actor was determined to get as much of his role in the film completed as soon as possible despite his pain, to provide financial security for his wife.

Shoot was soon shut down and moved to Britain, with Pedro’s scenes moved forward so he could complete as much as possible while physically still able to.

When it got to the point that he could no longer work, he had a stunt double and even director Terence Young standing in for him in the last two months of production.

With just weeks of his life remaining, the Bond actor headed to a hospital near his home. There, Pedro Armendáriz smuggled in a gun and died by suicide on June 18, 1963 at the age of 51, according to reports.