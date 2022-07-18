 
Sunday July 17, 2022
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani prove their love for each other once again

Gwen Stefani share series of videos supporting her hubby Blake Shelton on his concert

By Web Desk
July 18, 2022
Blake Shelton and his wife  Gwen Stefani  have proved their love for each other once again at the weekend, in a series of videos.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stefani posted some backstage videos showing her  encouraging her musician husband. In one of the clips, Blake was seen walking off stage and wiping his forehead with a towel before greeting his  singer wife.

In the next video, Gwen could be heard shouting. "Come on, go Blakey, are you going to go back?" The couple could then be seen walking together and holding hands as Gwen asked her husband, "Did you have a good show?"

Blake very sweetly replied, "I had a good show for one reason, you came out," to which Gwen shook her head. "You had a good show without me," she said.

 Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who got together after meeting on The Voice back in 2014, have been married since last summer and are big supporters of each other's careers.