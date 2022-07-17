Meghan Markle dealt ‘wrong blow’ by royals over bullying probe row

The Firm has been put on blast for ‘hiding’ the Meghan Markle bullying probe and ‘making a ‘wrong move’ in the process.
This claim has been made by the royal editor of Daily Mail’s Dairy, Richard Eden.
While speaking to Palace Confidential, Mr. Eden was quoted addressing the blatantly “wrong move” recently played against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
The royal expert was quoted saying, “It’s the wrong move.”
“I think it’s terrible for everyone that’s been left hanging. You could argue that it’s very unfair to Meghan.”
“What worries me greatly is it just seems like the Palace are falling over themselves not to upset Harry and Meghan.”
“They seem desperate not to upset them,” with the bullying probe findings “and I think that’s a mistake’.”
Prince Harry and Meghan have been slammed in a new book, with an expert saying that their antics may have Queen's late...
Travis Scott will play an MLB All-Star bash hosted by Fanatics' Michael Rubin on Monday
In the picture, David Beckham and his daughter Harper were seen enjoying their time in Croatia
Prince Charles wasn't allowed to marry Camilla because of her past, and so, instead married Princess Diana
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were anxious over their Australia trip
Prince Charles decided not to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the balcony