Meghan Markle dealt ‘wrong blow’ by royals over bullying probe row

The Firm has been put on blast for ‘hiding’ the Meghan Markle bullying probe and ‘making a ‘wrong move’ in the process.

This claim has been made by the royal editor of Daily Mail’s Dairy, Richard Eden.

While speaking to Palace Confidential, Mr. Eden was quoted addressing the blatantly “wrong move” recently played against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The royal expert was quoted saying, “It’s the wrong move.”

“I think it’s terrible for everyone that’s been left hanging. You could argue that it’s very unfair to Meghan.”

“What worries me greatly is it just seems like the Palace are falling over themselves not to upset Harry and Meghan.”

“They seem desperate not to upset them,” with the bullying probe findings “and I think that’s a mistake’.”