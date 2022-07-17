Bruce Willis visits the iconic building where 'Die Hard' was filmed

Bruce Willis returned to Nakatomi Plaza in Century City, Calif., aka the Fox Plaza building from his super hit 1988 movie "Die Hard".

The film shows Willis who played Detective John McClane’s trying to take down a group of terrorists who have taken over the hi-rise and captured hostages on Christmas Eve.

His wife Emma Heming Willis shared a video of Bruce Willis standing on top of the Nakatomi Plaza.

The Instagram clip was interspersed with scenes from the Die Hard film.



