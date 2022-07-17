 
Sunday July 17, 2022
Paris Hilton praised for 'supporting' Johnny Depp

By Web Desk
July 17, 2022
Paris Hilton has won hearts of Johnny Depp fans with what they see her support to the actor.

Depp fans are extending gratitude to Hilton for supporting the Hollywood star after he won a defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Many of the actor's fans were surprised to see Hilton giving a shout-out to him after he announced that his new music album '18' is out.

Paris Hilton is the only high profile celebrity who has been seen commenting on Depp's Instagram posts.

The actor's followers on the Facebook-owned app has doubled since his defamation lawsuit trial began.

