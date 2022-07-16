Serena Williams 'denied Meghan Markle's friendship claim'

Renowned tennis player Serena William has denied Meghan Markle's claim of friendship, saying she was simply an “acquaintance” of the former Suits star, a new book on the Duchess has claimed.
Vanity Fair writer Sam Kashner claimed the star tennis player said she was simply an “acquaintance” of Meghan.
The Duchess of Sussex had reportedly given Sam Kashner a list of her friends in a previous interview, but upon calling Williams, who was on the list, she denied her friendship claim.
Upon answering the call, Serena Williams supposedly called Meghan an acquaintance, and said: “You’ve got to be who you are, Meghan. You can’t hide.”
Biographer Tom Bower, known for unflinching takes on his subjects, will see 'Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors' hit the shelves on July 21. The book has been previously described as one the Duchess “will be dreading” by an author who “doesn’t pull his punches”.
