Lady Gaga opens up on her 'nightmare' to 'never be on stage again'

Lady Gaga got candid to update fans on having overcome the ‘nightmare’ that she wouldn't be able to perform again.

Taking to Twitter, the Oscar-winning actor, real name Stefani Germanotta, told her millions of followers how “trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication” helped her overcome the fear.

“There was a time I thought I’d never be on stage again. I was so sad I couldn’t even dream anything but a painful nightmare,” she wrote.

“I’ve overcome my nightmare with love, support, trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication. I am so grateful. I’ll see you in BABYLON #ChromaticaBall.”

The singer’s The Chromatica Ball world tour is slated to take place from July to September.

The tour kicks off in Dusseldorf on July 17 and concludes in Miami on September 17.