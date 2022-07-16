Chris Rock escapes to Croatia with new girlfriend Lake Bell

Chris Rock has escaped to Croatia with new girlfriend Lake Bell, reported Daily Mail.

The lovebirds first sparked dating rumours last month in June with their loved-up outing. However, the couple has been officially dating for a few months out of the public eye.

Actor Woody Harrelson and a few other friends joined the couple during the getaway.

Photo Credit: Daily Mail

The outlet reported that they ‘all appeared to be in incredibly high spirits’.

Meanwhile, Kevin Hart recently updated on Will Smith’s condition after he smacked the comedian at Oscars 2022.

During his conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Hart said, “Will is apologetic, you know, he's in a better space, of course, than what he was after.”

“People are human and as humans sometimes we make mistakes. So it's not about talking about the past, it's about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward,” he added.

“I can get only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it,” Hart continued. “I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best.”