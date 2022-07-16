Kylie Jenner fans lash out at ‘private jets’ display: Check out

 
Saturday July 16, 2022
Entertainment

Kylie Jenner shares private jet photo on social media

By Web Desk
July 16, 2022
Kylie Jenner fans recently lambasted over bragging her and beau Travis Scott’s private jets on social media.

On Friday, the reality star turned to Instagram and shared a black and white photo of her and the music artist with large aircrafts in the background.

In the photo, the pair could be seen hugging each other along with their four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

“You wanna take mine or yours?” wrote the beauty mogul in the caption.

This post did not go well with her followers and fans who took to the comments section and hit back at the flaunting of her wealth.

One user penned, “Classless boasting.”

Another added, “Too much flaunting of your wealth when others are barely surviving.”

Some said that this post “displays the shallow mentality of the billionaire” as she ignored issues like global warming, climate change and inflation.

“In the period of a global warming crisis, you think this is the most appropriate thing to post?” other said.

Someone else quipped, “Your waste of gas emissions or mine?”