Pak vs SL: Hassan Ali's dance moves during first Test go viral

Hassan Ali dances on the boundary line during the first Sri Lanka Test in Galle.

GALLE: A video of Pakistani pacer Hassan Ali shaking a leg during the first Test match against Sri Lanka, underway between the two sides at Galle Cricket Stadium, went viral on Saturday.

Hassan Ali, famous for his antiques that have known to enthrall fans over the years, could be seen in the video dancing in a jovial manner while Haris Rauf watches him,amused.

Even the TV commentator couldn’t hold back from commenting on Hassan Ali's quirky moves.

“Hasan Ali .. well this is all part of a routine to get a little bit loose … different these days.. these guys.. but nonetheless enjoying himself Hasan Ali," he said.







