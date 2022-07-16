Errol Musk’s ex-wife talks family arrangements after daughter’s ‘unplanned child’

Heide- Marii Musk, the mother of the 35-year-old who just had a child with her step-father Errol Musk has finally addressed the situation, as well as the “unplanned child.”

According to a report by the Daily Beast, Heide- Marii Musk finds Errol to be a “very bad man” and even showcased her “fury” over him getting her daughter pregnant when he “does not deserve to be a father.”

In an interview following the news she was quoted saying, “He’s a bad man who caused great pain for me and his children and has now brought shame on the family again.”

“We are furious that he could make his own stepchild pregnant,” she went on to add.

However, during the course of her interview with the outlet, she made it clear that “I still support Jana but [Errol] does not deserve to be a father.”

“We have tried to get peace in our hearts, but he has now ruined everything,” she added to the outlet before concluding.