Watch: Camille Vasquez spotted at Johnny Depp’s concert in Europe

Johnny Depp and his attorney Camille Vasquez emerged as one dynamic duo during the actor’s explosive legal trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.
Once again, the pair has made headlines after Vasquez was spotted at the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s concert in Prague, Europe on Monday.
Depp, who won the highly publicized court battle against Heard, was seen smiling as he greeted Vasquez, 38, in a video, which has now taken the internet by storm.
Vasquez, 38, showed up at the Edward Scissorhands star’s musical gig in Prague. In the video, recorded by a concertgoer, she was seen excited to introduce Depp to her boyfriend, British businessman Edward Owen.
Depp, on the other hand, also appears overjoyed to meet his attorney’s new friend. He was seen giving Owen a handshake before embracing him.
As soon as the footage was shared online, fans flooded the comments section and praised the pair’s friendship. Many others wished that Depp and Vasquez should end up being together.
"This is such a beautiful video. This is what friendship looks like," one internet user wrote. "Being a big fan of Johnny, I want to thank his lawyers for believing in him and standing by him. He looks so happy... and free," added another.
