Gerard Pique’s video listening to Shakira’s song goes viral

Gerard Pique's latest video went viral on internet in which he could be seen listening to Shakira's song after breakup.

The sports star stopped his car while he was leaving Barcelona's training ground when a fan made a video of him as his former lover’s track Inevitable played in the background according to Spanish media outlet Marca.

"What a great song," the fan could be heard shouting in the background of the video, which has garnered 4.5 million views and more than 250,000 likes on TikTok.

Earlier, it was reported that the Barcelona player has cut ties with his alleged new love interest in hopes of making peace with the Waka Waka hit-maker.

Pique’s move came after the singer threatened to expose his secrets after he refused to allow their kids, Sasha and Milan, to go to Florida with their mother.

Later, Shakira even proposed to take full responsibility of their boys including five paid visits in first class to Miami for Pique to meet children.

However, the offer was refused by Pique while it was reported that his team is working on a counter proposal for the singer.