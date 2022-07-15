Robert Downey Jr has been supporting Armie Hammer through his crisis, claims source

Robert Downey Jr has reportedly been helping Armie Hammer throughout his difficult time.



According to Vanity Fair, the Call Me By Your Name actor was accused of sexual assault by several women on social media. Armie however rejected all the allegations and hence no charges were filed.

Following this controversy, Armie was dropped from several movie projects including a rom-com with Jennifer Lopez. His wife also announced separation in 2020.

A source close to Armie claimed that the Iron Man star “supported the actor throughout crisis and even paid for him to spend almost six months at The Guest House rehab facility in Florida last year”.

Moreover, the source told outlet that The Lone Ranger star has been “staying at one of Robert’s houses whenever he is in LA”.

Adding to this, the source revealed that the Avengers’ actor “has also been providing financial assistance to his fellow actor till the time he gets back on his feet”.