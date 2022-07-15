Kim Kardashian ‘encouraged’ sister Khloe to have baby via surrogate with Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian "encouraged" her sister Khloe Kardashian to opt for surrogacy after she failed to a conceive baby with cheater boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
An insider spilled to People Magazine that the reality TV star showered support on the Good American co-founder to find a surrogate.
"Khloé tried to get pregnant for a while. When this didn't work out, they decided to explore other options,” the source told the outlet.
“Kim supported and encouraged Khloe to find a surrogate," the source added.
The Skims founder welcomed two of her four kids, Psalm and Chicago, via surrogacy after she faced complications during her pregnancies with Saint and North.
Hence, following her sister's advice, Khloe chose to have a baby via surrogacy, who was conceived in November 2021.
The news of Khloe having a baby with the NBA player sparked backlash as fans assumed that she is back together with the serial cheater ex-boyfriend.
However, the source told the outlet that Khloe and Tristan are not together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting their daughter True.
"It was a bittersweet situation for Khloé," the insider said. "She was so excited about the baby but incredibly disappointed in Tristan.”
“Like Khloé always does though, she turned it around and focused on the good," the source further added.
“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a rep for Kardashian confirmed to the magazine on Wednesday.
