Tom Cruise waves at paps as he flies to South-West London in his personal helicopter

File footage

Tom Cruise is flying high with the success of his career’s biggest hit film Top Gun: Maverick.

While the film is smashing box office records with new numbers, Cruise, 60, was recently spotted channeling major vibes from his favorite character Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell from his recently rebooted film Top Gun.

On Wednesday afternoon, the American Made star was clicked while piloting his helicopter. He earned his pilot license almost three decades ago and since, he has performed some dangerous stunts in the air in his movies over the years.

As per reports, the War of the Worlds actor was preparing to fly his chopper through South West London.

For the outing, Cruise sported a light blue t-shirt, paired with dark jeans and a pair of black boots. He was also carrying a black backpack as he gave photographers and onlookers a friendly wave.

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick has officially become Paramount Pictures' highest-grossing movie in the surpassing 1997’s hit Titanic.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick has earned $587.9 million, for a global total of $1.19 billion.