Meghan Markle is mocked with THIS nickname in California

Meghan Markle has been given a nickname from her neighbours in California.

The Duchess of Sussex, who now lives in US with husband Prince Harry, has been branded 'Princess of Montecito' for her snobbish conduct.

A source told Closer magazine: “If she’s going into Beverly Hills or West Hollywood for lunch or dinner, she’ll generally call ahead and request a table that is completely secluded.

“Some of her favourite places were off the beaten track and not all that well-known, like gourmet sushi joints in the Downtown area or authentic Mexican places in the area she grew up in.

"But, generally speaking, these days she likes higher-end hangouts like Cecconi’s, Sunset Tower, Sugarfish or Lucky’s steakhouse in Montecito, which was recommended to them by Oprah. It’s become their favourite and they’re waited on hand and foot.

"They’re also big fans of Nobu – the bills can often reach up to $5,000, but Meghan and her friends are happy to pay," they noted.