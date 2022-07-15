‘Bitter’ Prince Harry ‘fed up’ holding back ‘dreadful past’: ‘They’re over!’

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly at his wit's end with Prince William and the realities of being the second born.



These revelations have been made by royal author and biographer of Harry: Conversations with the Prince, Angela Levin.

The writer addressed the growing ‘poison’ Prince Harry seems to be boiling underneath.

Ms. Levin even went as far as to claim, “He’s now so bitter and resentful that he will say what he really feels and see things that he accepted years ago as now being really dreadful.”

“I think he really wants to show his power over William because he was fed up with being the spare rather than the heir –“

Before concluding she added, “I think he’s got a lot of poison in his blood now about what he feels about his background and his family.”

This claim comes just days after Prince Harry’s reported desire to ‘head’ the entire Firm was brought to the surface by experts.