Chris Hemsworth daughter India Rose shuns his advice in Thor acting debut

Chris Hemsworth, who’s reprising his role as Thor, was joined on set by his 10-year-old daughter, India Rose, in her first acting job.



The Australian actor has revealed that India Rose, who plays the daughter of Gorr (a supervillain played by Christian Bale) ignored his advice in her Thor: Love and Thunder acting debut.

Despite her inexperience, Hemsworth has said that India waved off any wisdom her father attempted to offer.



“It was just like when I’m at home, trying to tell her to do anything, she’s like, ‘Pfft, no, I’ll do it my way’,” Hemsworth recently told a reporter.

Earlier this week, Hemsworth shared a photo of his daughter from the set of the first Thor film in 2011, when India was still a baby. However, her 38-year-old dad is adamant that he doesn’t want his kids to grow up in showbusiness.

Hemsworth also talked about a particular “kissing” scene that gave India some trouble, when her character is called to kiss Gorr’s head.



“She goes, ‘No, his head’s all sticky’, because he had the prosthetic makeup and stuff. So she did a kiss and did it, like, a couple of inches away from his head”, the actor said in an interview with the Marvel website.

“I was like, you can’t use that! Christian [Bale] was laughing, we were laughing, it was great.”

Ultimately, Hemsworth decided India was right to ignore her dad’s “nervous” advice: “And power to her, good on her, because she did an incredible job,” he said.

