Johnny Depp reacts as court rejects Amber Heard’s appeal

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp has reacted after judge rejected his former wife Amber Heard´s demand for a new trial in the defamation case.



A Virginia judge on Wednesday rejected actress Amber Heard´s demand for a new trial she lost to her former husband Johnny Depp.

Heard´s lawyers had asked Judge Penney Azcarate to set aside the verdict awarding $10 million to Depp and declare a mistrial, but the judge denied the request.

"There is no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing," Azcarate said, and the juror "met the statutory requirements for service."

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor reacted as he appeared in good spirits.

He waved to fans from his tour bus in Munich after performing on the stage with friend Jeff Beck on Wednesday night.

The jury in June found Depp and Heard liable for defamation -- but sided more strongly with the Pirates of the Caribbean star following an intense six-week trial riding on bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse.