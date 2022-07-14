Rihanna slays in gorgeous black outfit on her surprise visit to London art gallery

Rihanna turned heads with her gorgeous appearance at the Mexican Geniuses Exhibition at Dock X in Canada Water in London.
The Diamonds hit-maker recently came to the city to shower support on her boyfriend A$AP Rocky when he performed at Wireless Festival.
The actor-singer looked effortlessly chic in a bell sleeved top with lace trim while she posed for pictures on rare public outing following her son’s birth.
The 34-year-old new mother donned black pants along with green and white trainers while her black tresses fell over her right shoulder in perfect beachy waves.
Rihanna accessorized her look with a gold necklace paired with earrings and a large ring. She had her thumb nail painted yellow to give her overall look a trendy touch.
The Fenty Beauty founder welcomed a baby boy on 13th May with her rapper beau in Los Angeles after she announced her pregnancy in January 2022.
Joseph Quinn aka Eddie Munson, was brought to tears after a fan thanked him for being 'so nice' at the convention
Reese Witherspoon spends fun time with Laura Dern
Khaled Hosseini expressed pride over the bravery and truth of his daughter Haris who came out as transgender
Two-times Grammy winner Barack Obama nabbed his first Emmy nod for Netflix docuseries 'Our Great National Parks'
Noah Schnapp updates fans on Doja Cat controversy, says they are back on speaking terms
Ben Affleck’s ex Ana de Armas shares horrible phase after high-profile relationship ended