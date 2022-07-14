 
close
Thursday July 14, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Rihanna slays in gorgeous black outfit on her surprise visit to London art gallery

Rihanna drops jaws with her chic appearance at art gallery in London

By Web Desk
July 14, 2022

File Footage 

Rihanna turned heads with her gorgeous appearance at the Mexican Geniuses Exhibition at Dock X in Canada Water in London.

The Diamonds hit-maker recently came to the city to shower support on her boyfriend A$AP Rocky when he performed at Wireless Festival.

The actor-singer looked effortlessly chic in a bell sleeved top with lace trim while she posed for pictures on rare public outing following her son’s birth.

The 34-year-old new mother donned black pants along with green and white trainers while her black tresses fell over her right shoulder in perfect beachy waves.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail


Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Rihanna accessorized her look with a gold necklace paired with earrings and a large ring. She had her thumb nail painted yellow to give her overall look a trendy touch.

The Fenty Beauty founder welcomed a baby boy on 13th May with her rapper beau in Los Angeles after she announced her pregnancy in January 2022. 