Prince Harry ‘has royals sidelined’ to avoid memoir push back: report

Prince Harry is‘ sacred’ of memoir backlash and pushing royals back to safeguard himself against it all.
This revelation has been made by royal expert and commentator Richard Eden, in his interview with the Palace Confidential.
“There’s a lot Harry could do but I really do think he is keeping his family at a distance until his book is published. I really, really do.”
Eden added: “I think that he is going to be saying some things which will be unpleasant and will go down badly with Prince Charles and Prince William and he almost, sort of, can’t face them. I think that partly explains the awkward situation we had during the Jubilee and why they didn’t want to spend time with each other.”
Analysts were not surprised by Netflix´s choice in Microsoft because it offers fewer conflicts of interest for...
Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson recently revealed that he wants to become a father
Duke of Sussex starred in a woke campaign for $4.7 billion mental health coaching start-up 'BetterUp'
Khloe Kardashian trends on Twitter following announcement that she expecting baby with Tristan Thompson
Freida Pinto feels honoured to portray Hillary Clinton’s top aide character in TV series
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, July 18