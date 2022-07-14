Prince Harry ‘has royals sidelined’ to avoid memoir push back: report

File Footage

Prince Harry is‘ sacred’ of memoir backlash and pushing royals back to safeguard himself against it all.



This revelation has been made by royal expert and commentator Richard Eden, in his interview with the Palace Confidential.

“There’s a lot Harry could do but I really do think he is keeping his family at a distance until his book is published. I really, really do.”

Eden added: “I think that he is going to be saying some things which will be unpleasant and will go down badly with Prince Charles and Prince William and he almost, sort of, can’t face them. I think that partly explains the awkward situation we had during the Jubilee and why they didn’t want to spend time with each other.”