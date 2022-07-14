Kate Middleton broke royal protocol during Wimbledon in 2017 and 2019

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton broke the royal protocol during the Wimbledon in 2019 when Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in the men’s single final.



According to a report by the Hello Magazine, Kate Middleton touchingly put her arm around Federer to console him after he was defeated by Novak Djokovic.

Prince William’s sweetheart also told the tennis star that he was ‘incredible’.

It is to be mentioned here that members of the royal family have been reserved historically when stepping out in public.

Kate Middleton also cheered on Federer back in 2017 when he defeated Marin Cilic to win his record eighth men’s Wimbledon title.

Later, Kate and Prince William congratulated Federer.

However, Kate Middleton shocked royal fans by giving the star not one, not two, but three kisses after he made tennis history.