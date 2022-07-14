BTS' J-Hope drops teaser video of solo song 'Arson': Watch

BTS main dancer and rapper J-Hope, real name Jung Ho-Seok, has been garnering love from fans as he launched the teaser video for his upcoming solo song Arson.

The hotly-unveiled clip was uploaded to Hybe Label’s YouTube channel today July 14.

The 30-second clip came ahead of the rapper’s debut album Jack in The Box dropping on July 15.

The label stated in a press release that the album will serve as a way for J-Hope to “break the mould and grow further”.

The much-anticipated set is the first solo album by a BTS member after the septet announced going on a temporary hiatus to focus on individual projects last month.



“BTS is not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time,” the label issued in a statement.