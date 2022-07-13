Prince Harry happy with ‘First Gentleman’ role if Meghan snags US Presidency

file footage

Prince Harry is said to be ‘happy’ with the idea of one day being the ‘First Gentleman’ of the United States if his wife, Meghan Markle, secures the US Presidency, a source told Closer magazine recently.



Talking about the dynamic between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since stepping down as senior royals in 2020 and relocating to Montecito, California, the insider said that Prince Harry seems content with looking after his business-savvy wife.

“Prince Harry’s up at the crack of dawn getting the kids fed, washed and dressed. Meghan’s often very busy on business Zoom calls, or nipping into LA for meetings, which Harry often chauffeurs her to,” the source revealed.

The same insider continued: “Then he’s back to the kids as soon as possible because he doesn’t like leaving them with nannies.”

“With all this speculation around her political career ambitions, everyone thinks Harry would be happy at the idea of being First Gentleman if she accomplishes her long-term goal,” the source added.

However, they also said that while everyone seems to believe that right now, no one is sure how long Prince Harry will be okay with the arrangement.