'Biggest relief package' to be announced by PM Shehbaz, reveals Maryam Nawaz

CHICHAWATNI: Announcing "good news" for the nation, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Monday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon unveil the "biggest relief package" for the people of Pakistan.

The PML-N leader, during a jalsa in constituency PP-202 ahead of by-polls in Punjab scheduled to be held on July 17, said that PM Shehbaz never said what should be done regarding rising inflation unlike former prime minister Imran Khan.

“Keep trusting party supremo Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz, as they will provide relief. The coalition government will take Pakistan out of the mess that the PTI government had created,” she said, adding that they [PML-N] would resolve major issues of inflation and loadshedding.

'People of Punjab reject Imran Khan'

Maryam told the people of Chichawatni that Pakistan was on the brink of bankruptcy because of Khan. “The coalition government took all the tough decisions, which burdened the masses, because of the wrongdoings of Khan in his tenure,” she said, adding that despite rising inflation PML-N did not hide instead they are standing by the nation.

“The people of Chichawatni have shown that they have rejected Khan,” Maryam said, amid supporters chanting pro-PML-N slogans loudly.

She further added that he [PTI chairman] knows that he has lost the support of the people of the province. “He will face rejection on July 17,” she added.



Maryam said that Khan is "crying" that the by-elections will be rigged because he knows that Punjab will not vote for him. "The people of Punjab will not vote for Gogi [Farah Khan] and Bushra," she said.

She alleged that the Prime Minister's House was used for blackmailing. "Khan, who claims of reducing corruption, actually introduced it. Bushra Bibi introduced a corruption model and Farah Gogi looted the whole province," added the PML-N leader.

“Khan’s corruption plots have been disclosed, however, the former premier is shying away from appearing in people’s court,” she told PML-N supporters present at the jalsa ground.

Maryam further highlighted that instead of shedding light on his four-year performance, “fitna” [Imran] Khan is hurling abuses at the leaders of the incumbent government and is using foul language for women these days.

“Why don’t you brief the people about any one of your public welfare programmes,” she added.