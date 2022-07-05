PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a publilc gathering in Lahore on July 4, 2022. Photo: Twitter

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Monday Nawaz Sharif had CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor], but former prime minister Imran Khan created GPEC — the “Gogi-Pinky Economic Corruption Corridor”.

Addressing a public meeting in connection with the PP-170 by-election campaign late Monday evening, she alleged that during the last four years, the poor people's tax money was deposited directly in the Bani Gala secret accounts.

Now, Maryam said, an audio clip of ‘Fitna’ Khan’s wife Pinki Peerni had come to the fore in which she was telling someone that if anyone asked about her (Pinki) and Farah Gogi’s corruption, he should link that to treachery.

Maryam said nothing was the bigger crime than misusing religion for achieving political motives, accusing and belittling opponents. She said ‘Fitna’ Khan misused religion to malign his opponents and incited his workers to attack them with hatred. She said ‘Fitna’ Khan was an imposter in the guise of a believer. His close aide was heard telling him during a speech at a public rally to give his address an Islamic touch.

She said the man who used to accuse his opponents as thieves and dacoits had proven to be the biggest criminal of country’s history. LNG, Farah Gogi, Pinki Peerni, atta, sugar, petrol and all big scandals came to light in the government of Imran Khan, which was unprecedented in the country’s history.



Maryam said Imran Khan had proved that he was the enemy of Punjab and Pakistan. She said a gang of thieves and dacoits ruled the Punjab, the province of 12 crore people, during the past four years and that gang kept masses deprived of basic needs during this period. Addressing Imran Khan, she challenged, “your politics is going to be wiped out from Punjab and all over Pakistan soon”.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had to increase prices of petrol products with a heavy heart and he would reduce it as soon as prices of oil decrease in the world market. She claimed that Imran Khan government’s agreement with the IMF forced the present government to increase oil prices. If prices were not increased, the country would have gone bankrupt, she added.

Maryam said Imran Khan had been fooling people with false claims of a US conspiracy against his government. She said the ‘Fitna’ Khan used to say that Donald Lu had threatened him. But two days ago, he sent one of his ‘servants’ to Donald Lu, asking for forgiveness of the US administration over a mistake he had made by accusing Washington of conspiring to remove his government. She asked “can someone with sound mind make such a joke at the international level”, adding that he had made that serious joke with entire Pakistani nation.

She said all former friends of Imran Khan were revealing dark secrets of the ‘Fitna’ Khan every other day, adding that they include ‘her brother’ Aun Chaudhry, Jahangir Khan Tareen, Aleem Khan, who all claimed that they had never seen a person more corrupt than Imran Khan.